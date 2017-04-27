Nintendo Switch stock has become more prevalent as we near the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe release date. On April 28 you can find the Switch at stores like Target, Best Buy and Toys R Us. Even Amazon is rumored to be getting in on the Switch resupply fun.

The latest store to get onboard the Nintendo Switch supply train is the most obvious, but still the most shocking one of all. GameStop will have the Nintendo Switch but miraculously, they won't be bundling this latest stock, and will finally allow you to buy a Switch all by itself.

GameStop confirmed in a press release on Wednesday that they would have stock of the console in time for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's launch. In a surprise move, they'll be selling the Switch by itself.

Previously, and for a while, GameStop would only sell their available Switch units as part of a bundle. If you wanted the console, for example, you'd need to pay $200 extra on top of the $300 Switch price for a bunch of games, cases and extra content that you probably didn't want. Now the console is being sold on its own for its normal price.

You may have noticed that there are no Switch consoles to be had online. As the press release states, this is in GameStop stores only. Luckily, you have options for trading in older consoles to knock some of the price off.

Nintendo Switch stock: But what if I like GameStop's bundles?

While these Switch units are being sold unbundled, we suspect GameStop will soon go back to offering the device with $100-$200 worth of other gear in hopes of getting you to spend more. The next big Switch release, like Arms or Splatoon 2, may bring additional bundles, though we can't confirm at this time.

If you're aching to buy a bundle, we can point you to this. The $499.99-priced Switch bundle nets you Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a micro SD card for added storage. The option is currently unavailable, but this could change depending on if the retailer has leftover supply of the Switch after their Mario Kart launch sale. Doubtful, but anything's possible.

To the new Switch owners that GameStop has created, we say congrats on your new wallet-friendly bundle of joy. To those who've had the Switch for a while now, we point you to our Mario Kart coverage — you're gonna need it.

