Don't worry, Overwatch players on PS4 and Xbox One: Even though Heroes of the Storm is a PC game, you can still earn those special Officer D.Va and Oni Genji skins on console.

All you have to do is link your PlayStation Network or Xbox Live account with your Battle.net account. (If you need guidance on actually completing the Nexus Challenge 2.0 missions within Heroes of the Storm, check out our full guide here.)

Overwatch Oni Genji and Officer D.Va skins: How to get them on PS4 and Xbox One

Here are instructions for how to link your accounts on a computer:

1. Log in to Battle.net.

2. Manage your Connected Accounts and click the Connect button next to the account you want to link.

And here's how to link your account from your console:

1. While in the game, open the main menu and choose Link Account.

Note: This will temporarily disconnect you from Overwatch while you link your accounts.

2. Choose Log In and fill in all necessary information. Choose Create Free Account if you don't have a Battle.net account.

3. After your accounts are connected, choose Return to Connected Accounts.

4. Select the Redeem Digital Goodies button to claim your in-game goodies on your Battle.net account.



Note: In-game goodies can only be claimed once, and cannot be undone. So, make sure you have the right accounts linked up before you pull the trigger.

