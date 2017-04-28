Those awkward, 10-second long tiebreaking rounds in competitive Overwatch matches should officially be a thing of the past, thanks to the newest patch — version 2.11 — that hit PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Thursday.

The newest update also introduced a number of bug fixes and relatively minor updates. Most importantly, it fixed a bug "causing Soldier: 76's cape to clip during the Push-Ups emote when his Strike Commander Morrison, Daredevil: 76, or Stunt Rider: 76 skin was equipped." Thank goodness.

We've got the full patch notes for Overwatch update 2.11 embedded below.

Overwatch version 2.11 patch notes

GENERAL



Competitive Play

• On Assault and Assault/Escort Maps, teams now need to capture at least 33% of the objective before the tie-breaking system is activated



Developer Comments: When the new tie-breaking system was implemented on April 11, 2017, teams only needed to capture 1% to trigger the system. This occasionally resulted in confusing situations when games would end without a lot of information about how the point was captured, due to the brief capture time. To alleviate this problem, we're requiring that teams progress past 33% before the tie-breaking system begins tracking progress. If neither team manages to cross 33%, the match will end in a draw.



BUG FIXES



General

• Fixed a crash that could occur during the end-of-round screen



Arcade

• Fixed a bug that prevented the payload from showing damage until after the escort phase in the Overwatch Uprising brawl

• Fixed a bug that allowed players to get under the payload using certain heroes' movement abilities in the Overwatch Uprising brawl

• [PC] Fixed a bug that caused the payload's health bar to interfere with the scoreboard, forcing players to hold down the spacebar to view the scoreboard in the Overwatch Uprising brawl

• Fixed a bug that caused Genji's "You've rescued me again, Dr. Ziegler" voice line to play after being resurrected in the Overwatch Uprising brawl, regardless of which hero performed the resurrection

• Fixed an issue causing the chat window to block the 'refresh' button when the Overwatch Uprising leaderboards were open

• [PS4] The "Handle With Care" Achievement now correctly states the payload must remain above 80% health

• [PS4/XB1] The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks stats from Sombra's Hack

• [PS4/XB1] The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks Ana's healing stats



Custom Games and Game Browser

• Fixed a bug that prevented the 'Start Game Mode' button from appearing when creating a Capture the Flag or Elimination game



Heroes

• Fixed a bug that gave Genji's Dragonblade ability a slightly increased swing speed while at a higher latency. Dragonblade's default swing speed has been slightly increased to compensate

• Fixed a bug that prevented Genji's Dragonblade ability from registering hits correctly

• Fixed a bug to prevent hit effects from being inflicted on D.Va's human form while piloting the mech

• [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing D.Va's hair to appear inflexible during her Selfie highlight intro when her Palanquin skin was equipped

• [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing the ice on Pharah's Frostbite skin to stretch when her Flair emote was activated

• [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing textures to flicker during Roadhog's Feast highlight intro

• [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing Soldier: 76's cape to clip during the Push-Ups emote when his Strike Commander Morrison, Daredevil: 76, or Stunt Rider: 76 skin was equipped



Maps

• Fixed a bug causing glass that has been shattered by an explosion to be colored black

