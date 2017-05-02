From heels to skirts, men had some of the most groundbreaking Met Gala fashion

In years past, it was always the women who ruled the Met Gala red carpet. Naomi Campbell in 1995. Princess Diana in 1996. Sarah Jessica Parker in 2006. Beyoncé in 2012. Lupita Nyong’o in 2014. Rihanna in 2015 (and 2017 too, if we’re being honest).

But this year, although Rihanna definitely ruled, men’s fashion actually started to get interesting, with several celebrities finally attempting to break some of the boundaries fashion has set up for what is acceptable for men to really wear.

Like, Jaden Smith, in addition to carrying his newly-shorn dreadlocks like a clutch, wore elevated heels.

Jaden Smith at the 2017 Met Gala AP Images

And actor Matthew Rhys wore a skirt, while his partner, Keri Russell, wore pants.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And in addition to men breaking down fashion's bogus gender rules, we also got plenty of men putting their own spin on the suit.

Donald Glover wore a floral jacket by Burberry.

Donald Glover at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Roger Federer wore a Gucci jacket with a bedazzled cobra on the back.

Roger Federer (left) at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Roger Federer at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rami Malek was decked out in all-red Dior.

Rami Malek at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Frank Ocean, out of hiding but regrettably underdressed, managed to make a statement too by just wearing a white button down, black pants and a broach. (He also looked good as hell.) (Call us, Frank.)

Frank Ocean at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Model Luka Sabbat wore this rather incredible red satin suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

Luka Sabbat at the Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky and Moonlight star Ashton Sanders both wore Calvin Klein, with matching turtlenecks and their own spins on the suit, especially Sanders in that shiny leather.

A$AP Rocky, left, and Ashton Sanders at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Pharrell Williams came in the designer of the night — Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons — wearing her leather jacket and jeans, which you can see on one leg read "Rei."

Pharrell Williams at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

And, last but definitely not least, there was Diddy in this phenomenal Rick Owens outfit with a cape...

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

...which he used to its full advantage.

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Ultimately, on a night when so many women decided on basic ballgowns rather than embracing the Comme des Garcons theme, the men actually managed to shine.

And in a time when men’s fashion is getting more interesting too, with designers like Gucci and Comme blurring gender lines, these looks come at a most appropriate time too.

More of this, please, guys.