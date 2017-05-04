Every two weeks in Pokémon Go, something spectacular happens: the spawn points for Pokémon change in the world, giving you the opportunity to catch new and exciting Pokémon during your commute.

To date, we've had 20 of these migrations, with the latest happening at the stroke of midnight on Thursday. If you're new to the game or just need a refresher on how nest migrations work, we're here for you.

Pokémon Go nest changes: How to track the 20th migration

The Silph Road subreddit will always announce the latest nest migration pretty much as soon as it happens. While it's hard to believe there have been 20 of these fortnightly shakeups since the game began last summer, the song remains the same. The Silph Road, which also runs a website, will reset its Global Nest Atlas, a tool overlaid over a Google map that shows where Pokémon happen to spawn in your area.

If you use the Global Nest Atlas or think it sounds useful, it's going to be a rough few days until more reported Pokémon nests become verified. If you'd like to help confirm your local nests, you can always join the Silph Road through a link on the Nest Atlas, though it will require you to register a Reddit account first.

Finally, don't be too upset if your new nests are a little underwhelming. After all, you'll only have to wait two weeks for them to reset again. Just catch what you can during the current migration and hope for the best when the next one hits May 18.

