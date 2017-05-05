Pokémon Go has had a lot of weeklong events in 2017 — from the Eggstravaganza to the Water Festival — but on Thursday, Niantic announced Pokémon Go's first ever weekend event: the "worldwide bloom." It's coming just in time for spring, but if you're looking to make the most of it or this is the first you're hearing of it, we've got some information about what to expect.

Pokémon Go grass event: Weekend worldwide bloom will see an increase in grass types

The official announcement on the Niantic website is as follows:

Trainers,



Professor Willow's research into Pokémon habitats around the world has uncovered some interesting findings. His initial reports indicate that we'll see an influx of grass-type Pokémon sometime this weekend. These Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently starting the afternoon of May 5, but only for a short period of time. We anticipate that Pokémon will return to their normal habitats on May 8, 2017 PDT.



Help us contribute to Professor Willow's ongoing research by catching as many Grass-type Pokémon as possible this weekend.





Although lighter on content than prior, weeklong events have been, the bloom represents a great opportunity for trainers to get out and grab grass-type starters Bulbasaur and Chikorita from Gen 1 and Gen 2, respectively. It also helps out trainers who have the Sun Stones but not the Oddish candies to get both a Bellossum and a Vileplume. If you're a little lost as to where to begin, Pokémon Go Hub has a handy little write up about what Pokémon you can expect to see increased spawns for. Here's the full list:

• Bulbasaur

• Ivysaur

• Venusaur

• Oddish

• Gloom

• Vileplume

• Paras

• Parasect

• Bellsprout

• Weepinbell

• Victreebell

• Exeggcute

• Exeggutor

• Tangela

• Chikorita

• Bayleef

• Meganium

• Hoppip

• Skiploom

• Jumpluff

• Sunkern

Pokémon Go Hub also reports that lure durations have been extended for the event, but that particular claim is unsubstantiated as of yet. You've only got from Friday until Monday to take advantage of these increased spawns, so "Hoppip" to it if you're planning on catching them all.

More Pokémon Go news, updates, tips and tricks

Check out Mic's Pokémon Go guides on how to get stardust, how to determine how long it will take you to reach level 40, the kind of Pokémon you get from 10-kilometer eggs, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs. Also check out how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, our analysis of post-balance update Chansey and Rhydon and everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto.