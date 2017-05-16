Nintendo's Switch system updates arrive early and often, and rightfully so. In its third month after launch, the Nintendo Switch still has some kinks to smooth out. Following a previous update to the Switch's software comes version 2.3.0. If you leave your console connected to Wi-Fi, odds are that it installed overnight. Here are all the sweet Switch surprises tucked inside.

Nintendo Switch Update: "General system stability" is what we've generally come to expect

Odds are your Switch already downloaded the update. Xavier Harding/Mic

There's good news and bad news about the latest Switch update. The good news is your system is now more stable. The bad news is that's all that this update appears to bring. Here are the official patch notes from Nintendo:

Improvements included in version 2.3.0 General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience

If that lengthy list of alterations looks familiar, it's because those patch notes have been the same patch notes for the past three updates.

In Nintendo's defense, E3 2017 is right around the corner and the company is likely saving all their magic for the June event. With glaring omissions to the Nintendo Switch, like a virtual console to play old games and a fully fleshed-out online component, perhaps June's update will finally go beyond system stability.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

Looking for more Nintendo Switch news? Check out how blind gamers are using the Nintendo Switch and why you can't get your Mii to look quite like you. Nintendo's left Joy-Con issue turns out to be a hardware problem — here's how to solve it. Find out how to buy a console amidst the recent restock. Learn why the Switch cartridges taste so bad. Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad (part one and part two), or find out how to make use of ethernet without the dock and the best way to get alerts when new stock arrives.