Good news, folks: Blizzard finally announced the end date for season four of competitive play in Overwatch. Previously, Blizzard had only announced the June 1 start date for season five, but now we know exactly when season four will end too.

Overwatch's competitive season four wraps up at 8 p.m. Eastern on May 28, according to a post on the Blizzard forums from principal designer Scott Mercer.

Since season five will be starting June 1, the offseason between the two will be shorter than in previous seasons, which have usually had at least a full week between them.

Blizzard has not announced exactly what updates it will be making to the rules of competitive play before season five kicks off, but we'll let you know as soon as it's ready to share more.

