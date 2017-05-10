Blizzard has yet to announce a precise end date for season four of Overwatch's competitive season — but Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan just revealed a window of time within which it's expected to end.

Here's what we know so far about the end of season four and the start of season five of Overwatch competitive play.

Overwatch season 4 end and season 5 start date windows announced

"Season four will come to a close towards the end of May," Kaplan wrote on the Overwatch forums. "The Competitive Play card will update with a timer later in the month with the exact time. Season five should start around the first of June."

Typically, the downtime between seasons is about a week, so if season five starts June 1, you should expect season four to conclude somewhere around May 25.

When Blizzard announces specific dates for the end of season four and the start of season five, Mic will let you know.

