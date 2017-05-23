If Overwatch is implicit storytelling at its best, Destiny's piecemeal story was its polar opposite. Both games had their lore told mostly outside of the game, at least until "The Taken King" expansion, but one was far more successful than the other.

And according to Forbes, Destiny 2 will finally be nixing those pesky Grimoire cards for good.

Forbes' Erik Kain talked to Steve Cotton, Bungie's World Lead, and asked him if Grimoire cards would be making an appearance in Destiny 2. Here's his response:

The answer to that question is 'no' and the reason it's 'no' is because we want to put the lore in the game. We want people to be able to find the lore. All the story is told through the Adventures, it's told through the characters in the world, it's told through the campaign and it's told through scannables you find throughout the world.

Removing the need for players to experience Destiny's lore through Bungie's website mean they'll be able to continue to explicitly build out the story through meaningful interactions and fleshed out characters — like what they did with Cayde-6 in "The Taken King."

While Bungie is promising "dramatic, cinematic story and missions with relatable characters," had they kept Grimoire cards, not much would have changed. The story would have continued to be fragmented, or worse, back-filled later on. There are some interesting tidbits hidden away in those Grimoire cards, so folding the lore in will be an excellent way to introduce (or reintroduce) the game's universe to players.

