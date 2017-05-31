Tips that pay off: Manage your money and career like a boss.

Doing something "like a boss," as defined by Know Your Meme, means "completing an action with authority and finesse." In other words, it's being smooth — and living your best life with confidence.

Start with your career: Hope to one day be a literal boss? Smart moves early on will get you on the fast track to raises, promotions and greater satisfaction at work.

Want more job flexibility? Need to take control of debt — or turbocharge your savings?

We've got answers. Here are five definitive tips on taking charge of your work and financial life, with the power of a lion and finesse of a tiger... like a boss.

It's never too early to learn how to be a better boss. As you advance in your career, you may find yourself managing subordinates sooner than you'd expect. And no matter your management style, there are certain best practices that will help you succeed better as a leader — and navigate the challenges of being a boss.

Here are 10 expert pieces of advice to guide you.

If you've reached a certain tipping point in your career and are looking to spend at least some of your time off-site, you might be wondering: Which high-earning jobs allow for either full- or part-time telecommuting?

There are several great positions that pay well but also offer flexibility, a recent Flexjobs job survey found. Jobs identified in the survey are based on an advanced search through Flexjobs' database to highlight gigs that offered at least some telecommuting and paid well for senior-level managers or above.

Flexjobs provided Mic a list of 15 top-paying flexible jobs you should know about, ranked by average salary via PayScale, including companies with vacancies today.

Sometimes saving money feels like playing a game of whack-a-mole at a carnival. You save $6.50 by bringing lunch to work on Tuesday, then blow $7 or more grabbing a beer or two at happy hour on Friday. You shave your cell phone bill by 20% thanks to a cool work perk, then watch your electric bill zoom up when you're forced to crank up your air conditioner during hot summer months.

For every way to blow money, there are just as many ways to save.

Here is your cheat sheet to saving money on absolutely everything. Follow it step by step and you'll be richer in no time.

Picture someone with about $230,000 in debt. Are you thinking of a disheveled graduate student or someone with a serious online shopping addiction? The truth is that debt is more common than you may realize — and if you have debt, you're not alone. Nearly 40% of households have credit card debt, and more than half of college graduates have student loans to pay off.

Want to know the secret to smashing monster-sized debt? Here's how other debt slayers have pulled it off.

Many employees have access to a company-sponsored 401(k) plan, or perhaps even a pension if they're lucky. But nontraditional workers need to get a little more creative to fund their retirement. Here are the major ways that a freelancer — or anyone without a 401(k) — can save enough money to retire on the beach, worry-free, like... a boss.

