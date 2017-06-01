Every two weeks, something spectacular happens in Pokémon Go. Niantic resets the spawn points — or "nests" — for all the Pokémon in the world, giving players the chance to see new and unusual Pokémon they haven't been able to catch before.

The 22nd nest migration has occured, so if you've finally caught all the Pokémon you care to with the current nests, keep reading to find out how to track the new ones and help pitch in.

Pokémon Go nest migration 22: We're close to migration 25, which could be big

The Silph Road, much like always, published a post announcing the 22nd migration and what Pokémon Go players can do about it. Since the Global Nest Atlas gets reset every time there's a migration, you'll have to rough it like a PokéPilgrim for a few days while players confirm the new nests. You can also pitch in, but it requires you to register an account with the Silph Road to make sure you're on the level.

Fans on the Silph Road are excited that the 25th migration, a scant six weeks away, might bring something big to the game. But it's complicated by the fact the migration will occur smack-dab in the middle of summer, which Niantic already promised was going to be "legendary."

Even if Niantic opts not to do anything for the 25th migration, there's always a chance the Silph Road will do something independently, like they did for April Fools' Day. Only time will tell, and there's still a month and a half of updates to get through before we find out.

Until then, why not get out there and see what's spawning?

More Pokémon Go news and coverage

If you're just booting up your Pokémon Go account, check out our first impressions of the Gen 2 update. You'll also want to learn more about the Unown and new evolutionary items like the Sun Stone and more. If you're looking for a list of evolutions that weren't initially revealed by Niantic, this article is your guide.

If you're more interested in the main games, here's the latest on a possible Pokémon title on the Nintendo Switch: Pokémon Stars. And if you're itching to learn about the other mobile Nintendo games, check out our coverage of Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run.