It seems like at this point the only three certain things in life are death, taxes and Pokémon Go nest migrations. Although most players are probably more preoccupied with Pokémon Go's Adventure Week event, The 21st nest migration has just occurred. So if you're wondering where that choice Scyther nest went or why you're suddenly inundated with Sentrets, it's because Niantic has reset the spawn locations for Pokémon all around the world.

If this is your first rodeo with a Pokémon Go nest migration, or just the first time you've noticed, here's what you can do to to help out.

Pokémon Go Nest Migration 21: How to check new spawn locations and report them online

As usual, the first responders where nest migrations are concerned is the Silph Road subreddit. As sure as the sun rises each morning, Executive Dronpes posts an update about the nest migration on the site and encourages the travelers on the Silph Road to report their local nests to the Global Nest Atlas, a community-reported map overlay that shows all the nests in an area that have been confirmed.

If you're interested in helping out, you can create a reddit account and register it with the Silph Road here. This will allow you to report on nests in your area, which helps out everyone. If you're not interested in doing that, you'll just have to have a little patience. It usually takes a few days to get confirmation on the nests, so you're on your own for the next couple of days.

Something to keep in mind, however, is that the Silph Road might disable reporting for rock-type Pokémon because of this migration's overlap with the Adventure Week event. The Silph Road did a similar thing during the 17th migration, which happened at the same time as the Water Festival event.

This also means we're only four more migrations away from the 25th, and the Silph Road is hopeful something cool might happen during that. So even if your nests turn out to be underwhelming, at least you've got something to look forward to on the horizon.

