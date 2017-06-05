Although Pokémon Go players' hopes for a third May event didn't pan out, it's becoming more and more likely we may see an event coming in June. Niantic has already hinted at several big changes coming this summer, so we might also be seeing a Pokémon Go fire and ice event coming around mid-June — at least according to some leaked information.

Anything's possible at this point, and if you're intrigued as to what's to come, keep reading about the rumored Pokémon Go fire and ice event.

Pokémon Go fire and ice event: Team Eevolution Twitter account leaks potential update

A lot of the buzz surrounding the fire and ice event comes from the Team Eevolution Twitter page, which posted this image and details concerning an event allegedly scheduled to start June 13.

According to Team Eevolution, the event would run from June 13 to June 20 and would see increased spawns of fire- and ice-type Pokémon as well as discounted lucky eggs. There's reason to believe them, too. According to the general Pokémon Go subreddit, they're the same group who managed to confirm the Water Festival before it was announced. So, there's a chance they could be onto something here.

Pokémon Go Hub also obtained some information about the event, including the text of the leaked public statement the Pokémon Go team was allegedly going to release:

Trainers,

From 1:00 p.m. Pacific on June 13 to 1:00 p.m. Pacific on June 20, trainers around the world will discover more Charmander, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Houndour, Ponyta, Swinub, Vulpix and their evolutions. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Sneasel, Magmar, Cloyster, and other fire types and ice types!

With summer quickly approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and winter approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the upcoming solstices than with a fire-type and ice-type Pokémon Go event.

It’s time to perfect your PokéBall throws, trainers! Throughout the event, you’ll receive huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with nice, great and excellent throws, as well as curveballs and first throws. Additionally, as you walk around your neighborhoods or discover new sights, you’ll earn even more XP for hatching eggs. To help you take advantage of these awesome XP bonuses, Lucky eggs will be 50% off in the in-game shop.

Get ready to explore the world around you — there are even more exciting updates coming your way soon!

— The Pokémon GO team

Pokémon Go Hub stressed that this is a leak, so take it with a grain of salt — but if it's a hoax, it's a damn fine imitation of the Pokémon Go team's ad copy voice. It even conforms to a worldwide event (the summer/winter solstice) instead of something localized in the U.S., so that's also promising.

We've got more than a week before the event can be confirmed, but hopefully you've got enough PokéCoins to spend on some lucky eggs and some fire- and ice-type Pokémon that need catching — just in case.

