The story mode in Tekken 7 has proved to be quite a challenge for players, with some getting stuck on Kazumi near the plot's end. However, the final challenger, Heihachi's son Kazuya, is even tougher.

How to beat Kazuya in Tekken 7

This is a long, arduous fight that plays out in four segments. It is frustrating and not particularly fun, but it is what it is. Always a father, always a son, always a volcano.

Luckily, IGN has a bunch of tips for getting through it.

At first, this is just a regular fight between Heihachi and Kazuya. Nothing fancy here, just get through it using the skills you've hopefully developed up to this point. After that, Kazuya gets a third eye that he'll use to shoot long range laser attacks at you. Again, this isn't that bad; sidestep the lasers when you can and keep it at a close distance to negate them.

How to beat Devil Kazuya in Tekken 7

Once he goes down in the second fight, he transforms into Devil Kazuya. At this point, he regenerates health, shoots eye beams at you and generally does annoying amounts of damage with all his attacks. Just like Kazumi, you'll have to do your best to sidestep the ranged attacks and juggle Kazuya so he can't do anything to you.

Once that's done, it's time for the last (and most difficult) fight, again versus Devil Kazuya. The main problem is this time you start with very little health, so your margin of error is low. He's aggressive, and his attacks are armored, so good luck canceling anything. At this point, you need to be careful and exploit any openings you can find.

That's all easier said than done, obviously, but fighting games aren't built with easy solutions in mind. Putting the difficulty on novice and taking advantage of the auto-combos might make it easier if that's what you feel like doing. Otherwise, prepare to get pretty good at sidestepping if you want to win this fight.

