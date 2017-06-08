Yoshimitsu has been in every main Tekken entry, and if you've played as him in a previous game, his Tekken 7 incarnation is similar. Yoshimitsu's combos and moves work a little differently than other characters', as he incorporates various stances and his sword into his fighting form. When changing forms with Tekken 7's Yoshimitsu, it's a lot like changing characters as you have access to new combos and different movement.

Below, we'll show you the best way to learn Yoshimitsu's combos and how his differing fighting styles work.

Tekken 7 Yoshimitsu combos: Learning to fight with one of the most complex characters in the game

There's a lot to like about Yoshimitsu in Tekken 7. He has an enormous moveset, he hits hard and fast, and he just looks cool. However, you need to know what to expect when you select him as your fighter. Yoshimitsu is not for beginners to the Tekken series, and you'll get nowhere near his full potential if you just button mash.

To get a preview of just what Yoshimitsu can do in-game, check out this video from Lady-Onfire on YouTube. You'll see just how versatile Yoshimitsu's combos are, and exactly what to expect from playing as him.

If you're looking for a more static move list, you can check out Tekken Gamer and see all of Yoshimitsu's combos in Tekken 7 for all his various forms as well as his Rage Arts. Be warned though: It's a huge list!

