Rumors of the Pokémon Go solstice event surfaced not too long ago, hinting that fire and ice types would be getting the spotlight. Now, that Pokémon Go event has been confirmed by Niantic. Celebrating the one-year anniversary of Pokémon Go, Niantic will present one of the best promotions yet with the solstice event. Here's what you can expect from the Pokémon Go fire- and ice-themed update.

According to Niantic, the Pokémon Go solstice event will kick off on June 13. In addition to revealing more fire and ice types, the almost-one-year anniversary celebration will offer more experience bonuses for players that can throw PokéBalls especially well — presumably curving and throwing the ball dead center. It also promises discounts on lucky eggs in the game.

While no end date is stated for the Pokémon Go solstice event, the app-maker mentions that after the promotion there will still be new features to look forward to.

Soon thereafter, you can look forward to a new update focused on collaborative group gameplay features that will get you playing 'Pokémon Go' in fun new ways. In preparation for these exciting features, we’ll be temporarily disabling gyms for a short period of time.

Niantic also makes mention of Pokémon Go events for the real world. One in Chicago on July 22 and the other events headed to various places in Europe between June and September. Tickets to the Chicago event will go on sale here starting Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Pokémon Go solstice event: What gameplay updates can we expect after catching fire and ice Pokémon?

Few would argue that trading and battling in Pokémon Go isn't long overdue. Since the app first shipped without it in July, many have wondered when exactly they'd be able to exchange Pokémon and pit their collection against their friends.

Niantic previously stated that trading and battling would be coming to Pokémon Go, according to an interview with Waypoint. Now that the company has promised it will bring players "collaborative group gameplay," it seems the app's maker is dropping heavier hints as time goes on. Our fingers will be crossed that the updates don't cool down as Pokémon Go's fiery event wraps up.

