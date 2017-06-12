'Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider' E3 2017 DLC Release Date: Everything about 'Dishonored 2' DLC
By Xavier Harding
Dishonored 2 has been without DLC since its release in November 2016. At the BE3 event on June 11, Bethesda finally gave us a peek as to what to expect from Arkane for Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider.

The latest Dishonored trailer shows the return of Billie Lurk and her assassin mentor, Daud. The game's trailer shows what to expect from the upcoming DLC. Check it out below:

Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Sept. 15.

