Horizon Zero Dawn is getting some downloadable content via a DLC titled "The Frozen Wilds" set to launch in 2017. The expansion pack continues the story of Horizon Zero Dawn, bringing protagonist Aloy to some snowy wastes to presumably wrangle more robot dinosaurs, Sony announced during its E3 2017 press conference Monday.

Based on the trailer, it's not entirely clear how big the new area is or what new gameplay mechanics are in store. That said, Horizon was good enough that plenty of people are surely excited about having more of it to play — regardless of what's included.

A specific release date was not divulged, but "The Frozen Wilds" will drop sometime in 2017.

