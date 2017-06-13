Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to PlayStation VR with the unveiling of Skyrim VR.

A new trailer shown off during Sony’s E3 2017 conference showed off how playing through the entire game may look, as it includes all three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn.

You won’t have to purchase anything extra to enjoy all of the content currently released for the game, as the world of Skyrim will be at your fingertips.

Skyrim VR is touching down on PlayStation 4 for PlayStation VR this November. It’s the next in a line of several other virtual reality projects for Bethesda, including Doom VFR and Fallout 4 VR, both of which were just announced during Bethesda’s conference on Sunday night.

