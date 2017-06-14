If you're struggling to catch the Swinubs you need to evolve a Piloswine in Pokémon Go, you're not alone. Players are reporting trouble catching the Pokémon during Niantic's fire and ice special Solstice Event. Here's what you need to know.

Pokémon Go special events: Fire and ice and Piloswine

The Pokémon Go anniversary event is in full swing, meaning that you can catch a bevy of fire and ice types as we celebrate the summer and winter solstices in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

It's not all Laprases and Houndours, though. Some players in hotter biomes are reporting having a lot of trouble catching one particular Pokémon us in the north have long since grown tired of seeing: the ice-type pig Pokémon Swinub — which evolves into Piloswine. If you're unsure of what to do in order to catch this furry little friend, we've got some tips for you below.

Piloswine Pokémon Go : How to catch those slippery Swinubs during the special event

In a post on the Silph Road, a player from the south lamented their inability to catch a Swinub, saying it was one of only six Pokémon they needed to complete their North American Pokédex. If you're in a similar situation, we've got some tips to help you out.

If you're looking for Swinubs, it pays to pay attention to the color of their circles — basically the throw grade hitbox. Swinub tends to have very low combat points, even at high levels. So if you're just firing and forgetting, you may be wasting PokéBalls on a Swinub you aren't likely to catch. To offset this, you should always check the color of the circle before you throw.

If it's a red or an orange circle — meaning you're not likely to catch it — you've got options. Our first recommendation would be to switch up to a Great Ball or an Ultra Ball if you've got them, which should help you bump up your chances a little bit. If you still don't like your odds, you can feed that Swinub a Razz Berry, which will increase your chances even further. If you still have issues, it might be time to perfect your curve balls, which increase your chances of catching a Pokémon even further.

Unfortunately, beyond that, it's all the luck of the draw, so if the whims of fate are against you, there's only so much you can do. Good luck, and happy hunting.

