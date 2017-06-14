Everyone's favorite new dad-of-the-year simulator, God of War, isn't coming out until early 2018 — but it's finally starting to feel like a real game rather than some far-off fantasy.

If you're getting impatient, we have some tiny but important news that'll make God of War feel just a hair closer: Its director, Cory Barlog, just shared the cover art you can expect to see when the game finally releases.

It's nothing revolutionary by any means, but it certainly looks gorgeous. Sony still hasn't announced an official release date, but we'll keep you in the loop as we learn more.

