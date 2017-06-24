Injustice 2 recently welcomed Red Hood as the first fighter available as additional DLC with the Fighter Pack 1 bundle. There are other fighters headed to Injustice 2 as well, like Sub-Zero of Mortal Kombat fame. The blustery brawler is bringing his icy powers to the realm of Injustice 2 to stop Captain Cold dead in his tracks, and game director Ed Boon has taken to Twitter to announce when you can finally play as Sub-Zero. It's about time!

Injustice 2 DLC: Sub-Zero release date

According to Boon's Twitter account, Sub-Zero is coming to Injustice 2 as of July 11. Boon teased the announcement with the statement "Winter is coming....in July."

It's a pretty ominous statement that fans should be getting excited about, especially as Sub-Zero is the first crossover character from Mortal Kombat to be making his debut in Injustice 2.

Sub-Zero will come as a part of Fighter Pack 1 along with the already-released Red Hood and Starfire. You can already play as Red Hood now if you purchased the DLC pack for $19.99. If you don't want to wait until July 11 to purchase the pack, you can at least play with a new character right now in the form of Red Hood while waiting for Sub-Zero to drop.

Sub-Zero's frosty tricks will be a boon for anyone looking to revisit NetherRealm Studios' excellent Mortal Kombat X, which featured exemplary fighting and iconic characters from the series.

