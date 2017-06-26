If you're in the mood to rain hellfire on thousands of techno-Nazis, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the game for you. Announced to great fanfare at E3 2017, the game sees William "B.J." Blazkowicz take the fight to his native USA in a game that looks equal parts thrilling and bizarre.

Like all big new games, it's $60. If you act now, though, you can get it for significantly less by preordering Wolfenstein 2 at a discount ahead of its official release date, Oct. 27.

How to preorder Wolfenstein 2 for $35

There isn't much to say here beyond the fact that Wolfenstein 2 is $35.79 on CD Keys right now. Keep in mind that this isn't Steam, it's an alternative PC marketplace. It seems like a trustworthy source, but understand going in that this isn't the official way to buy the game. Of course, this is also only the PC version.

If you want a lesser but more official discount, you get 20% off if you preorder the game with Amazon Prime. The choice is yours.

