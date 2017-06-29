Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting its first big update. Version 1.2 of the Nintendo Switch racing game introduces some exciting new features and useful fixes. You can grab the latest update now, but read on for the full patch notes below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update 1.2 patch notes: Everything it includes

The biggest news here is a fancy Pikmin Suit for your Mii driver, though you'll need a Pikmin amiibo to unlock it. Otherwise, Nintendo is mostly focusing on various smaller fixes and improvements that should make for an overall better experience.

Here's the full patch notes via Nintendo:

• Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver.

• Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.

• Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.

• In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.

• Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.

• When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.

• Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.

• Online matches now end as intended, 30 seconds after the first-place racer finishes.

• The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.

• Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.

• [It’s] no longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.

• Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update 1.2 patch notes: How to install it

You should be able to grab the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update now on your Switch. Just follow these instructions (again, via Nintendo):

1. Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the internet.

2. Return to the HOME Menu and launch the game.

3. The update will be downloaded and installed automatically.

4. Once the update is installed, the newest version number will be displayed on the title screen.

