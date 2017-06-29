Star Wars Battlefront 2 is dropping this November and getting a beta for players who pre-order at an undetermined point before then. We’ve known that for a while now. However, EA decided to surprise us by sending out invites to a closed alpha today. Check your email, folks.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 closed alpha PC invites go out via email

According to GameSpot, closed alpha invites for the PC version of Battlefront 2 are going out via email Thursday. The alpha period supposedly starts right away. That’s pretty much all the concrete information we have until EA explains what’s going on.

It isn’t totally clear what you had to do to get invited to this alpha, other than have your email sitting in EA’s database. Posters on NeoGAF are speculating it’s targeting people who played the first game and signed up for email promotions from EA. I almost always say no when asked if I want email promotions, but apparently I shouldn’t.

Anyway, check your email to see if you got early access to Battlefront 2.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.