'Star Wars Battlefront 2' beta release plans revealed at EA Play 2017

We finally got some details for Star Wars Battlefront 2's beta at EA Play 2017. If you were excited by the new trailer and gameplay clip, you don't have too much time to wait to get a chance to try out the game.

The beta will begin this fall for anyone who preorders Star Wars Battlefront 2. The full game launches on Nov. 17, and EA says it plans to release free expansions moving forward.

