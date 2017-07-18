Today is the day. If you preordered Destiny 2 (on PS4), you get to play it early as part of the beta starting today. The beta ends for everyone at midnight, Eastern time, on June 23, but the start times are different across the different platforms.

Destiny 2 beta start time: Xbox One, PlayStation

According to Eurogamer, this is precisely when you can play the Destiny 2 beta depending on your situation.

If you preordered:

PS4 unlocks at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, July 18

Xbox One will be ready at 1 p.m. Eastern, July 19

If you didn’t preorder:

The beta opens up to all players on PS4 and Xbox One on July 21 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

If you want to visit the Farm, Destiny 2’s new social space:

The Farm will be available to visit for one hour only at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on July 23.

If you want to play on PC:

You’ll have to wait until some time in August to play a Destiny 2 beta.

