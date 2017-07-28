What Melania Trump wore her 27th week as first lady — the one time she appeared in public

It’s been a quiet week for Melania Trump in contrast to her husband. After a European tour and a weekend of golf outings these past few weeks, Trump emerged in public just once this time around. To her credit, it wasn’t a white outfit or a black outfit or a beige outfit, as she’s known to choose. It was a rather exciting dress that she wore to a rally.

It’s a short one, but here is what Melania Trump wore this week:

Tuesday, July 25: A pastel lace Monique Lhuillier dress for a rally

Melania Trump and her husband departing the White House Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For a rally in Ohio on Tuesday night, Trump emerged for the first time in more than a week in a bright pink and white and yellow and green lace dress by Monique Lhuillier.

With her usual affection for primary colors and the tailored look of Hervé Pierre, this dress felt like a departure. But on her feet, as almost always, were her signature Louboutin heels, this time in light pink.

Melania Trump at a rally in Ohio Source: Carolyn Kaster/AP

And that’s all the Melania fashion news that’s fit to print.

