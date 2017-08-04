That’s right, it’s almost Splatoon 2 Splatfest time. Nintendo is holding yet another contest for vans to vote with their splat guns between two items of the same category. The last poll was an easy one: cake versus ice cream. This time the debate is a tale of two condiments: ketchup and mayonnaise.

So when can you take part in Splatoon 2’s first non-demo Splatfest? Here’s what you need to know.

What time does Splatoon 2 ’s Splatfest start?

Splatoon 2’s Splatfest starts on Aug. 4 at midnight Eastern time (that’s Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. Pacific). You can choose which team you’re on beforehand in Splatoon 2’s town square to the bottom left of the jumbotron. If you see a ground-level screen flashing condiments in a ridiculous manner, you’re at the right place.

The Splatfest will last for 24 hours.

The last time Nintendo held a Splatfest for Splatoon 2, ice cream beat cake in a decisive victory during the game’s free demo. The battle of condiments, however, may not be as clear cut.

Team Mayonnaise versus Team Ketchup: Which should you choose?

Marina and ketchup versus Pearl and mayonnaise Source: Nintendo/Twitter

While ice cream is superior in a lot of ways, it also had the fan-favorite Marina backing it. This time around, as shown in Nintendo’s art, Pearl is on the side of mayonnaise while Marina is rolling with team ketchup. This could sway many people in deciding which sauce they choose, along with the tastiness factor of each. The right choice, however, is something you’ll have to search deep down within you to discover.

Actually, it’s ketchup. It’s always ketchup.

