It looks like legendary birds might not be leaving Pokémon Go just yet. In spite of Articuno and Moltres having flown the coop earlier in the month, trainers will get another chance to catch all three of the legendary birds from Gen 1 of Pokémon.

If you missed Articuno and Moltres the first time around, you’ve got some good news headed your way — assuming you can muster the support to catch them, that is.

Pokémon Go legendary birds: Window to catch Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres is extended until the end of the month

According to an official Pokémon Go post, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Lugia will be sticking around until Aug. 31. This is both to celebrate the Pokémon trainers who have already captured the legendary birds, and to give players more opportunity to fill out their Pokédexes with these powerful creatures.

The legendary birds are sticking around until the end of the month. Source: Giphy

Given that the implementation of legendary Pokémon has been uneven, this isn’t a bad move on Niantic’s part. But will it be enough to give everyone a sporting chance at catching these Pokémon before they disappear again?

Pokémon Go legendary birds: The extended time frame is nice, but more casual players need more options

Unfortunately, for most players, legendary raids have been more trouble than they’re worth. Some players hoped that the Pokémon Go Stadium reveal wouldn’t be another legendary Pokémon based entirely off how difficult of a time they’d had participating in Legendary raids. The extension is nice, but not if you’re not already raiding with a group or have a friend to take out Moltres with.

Casual players are still out of options when it comes to raids, unfortunately. The reason why this isn’t a huge problem with regular raids is that trainers have other ways to get these Pokémon. It sucks not being able to get a Tyranitar from a raid, but at bare minimum with enough luck and 10 km eggs, you’ll be able to hatch a Larvitar and evolve it into a Tyranitar. It’s not easy on the feet or free time, but it’s an option.

If you want a big tough Tyranitar but don’t want to raid, prepare to spend a lot of quality time with its first form Larvitar. Source: Giphy

The issue is that legendary Pokémon don’t have a similar analogue. You either get them through raiding or you don’t. If you lack the ability to raid now, chances are you’re not going to be ready to take down an Articuno, Zapdos or Moltres by the time they leave for real. The extension isn’t likely to provide an outlet to trainers who are unable or disinclined to raid, and between this extension and the gating of Mewtwo behind exclusive raids, casual players are out of options.

Hopefully there’s a solution in the works for players who won’t be able to take advantage of raids by the time the birds leave again.

