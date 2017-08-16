In the year 2000, The Simpsons had just crossed over from its golden age (arguably season’s three through nine) into the slog toward mediocrity that continues to this day. Even so, the series was still capable of producing some gems. Stupid Sexy Flanders, a joke from season 11 episode “Little Big Mom” is one of those gems, and in the years since it’s become an inescapable piece of the internet meme landscape.

So it should come as no surprise that there’s a sizable crossover between the memedoms of Stupid Sexy Flanders and video games. Still, when I went searching for examples after creating a meme of my own for another article, I wasn’t expecting such a wealth of options.

It turns out video game fans have been churning out their own creations for years — and they’re all gold.

It didn’t seem fair to keep these memes to myself. And, on that note, here’s a quick survey of some of the best Stupid Sexy Flanders video game mashups from around the web.

Stupid Sexy Waluigi ... and other variations

This was one of the first Stupid Sexy Flanders video game memes I found, but it’s still one of my favorites. Who can blame Rosalina for lusting after Mario villain and sometimes tennis partner Waluigi?

“Stupid Sexy Waluigi” Source: Know Your Meme

If you’re more of a Sonic fan, don’t worry; the internet has you covered.

Pokémon gets the Stupid Sexy Flanders treatment, too.

“Stupid Sexy Flareon” Source: Know Your Meme

As does Mega Man.

“Stupid Sexy Proto Man” Source: Know Your Meme

And Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series.

’Stupid Sexy Solid Snake” Source: The Mayonaka Room /Tumblr

Stupid Sexy Overwatch

Finally, it should come as no surprise that the passionate Overwatch fan community has embraced Stupid Sexy Flanders with vigor. Blizzard’s multiplayer first-person shooter may be just over a year old, but it’s already produced some solid memes.

“Stupid Sexy Tracer” Source: Know Your Meme

“Stupid Sexy McCree” Source: Imgur

“Stupid Sexy Widowmaker” Source: FunnyJunk

“Stupid Sexy Genji” Source: Know Your Meme

Stupid Sexy Flanders Source: FunnyJunk

We’re really just scratching the surface here, and I can’t wait to see what new Stupid Sexy Flanders memes the internet comes up with following the release of new games like Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Super Mario Odyssey later this year. Stupid Sexy Cappy, anyone?

An actual real clip from ‘Super Mario Odyssey.’ Source: Nintendo/YouTube

Aug. 16, 2017, 1:48 p.m.: This story has been updated.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this article about why popular Overwatch streamers are jumping ship to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Also, be sure to read this essay about the ways in which Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice tries to — but doesn’t always succeed at — showing what it’s like to live with schizophrenia. Finally, check out this game about making friends with dogs at parties and this article about our hopes for Wolfenstein 2’s engagement with modern-day white supremacy.