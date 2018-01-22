The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards’ best dressed, from Halle to Nicole to Lupita to Millie and more

Well, as we suspected, the red carpet at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was filled with color.
After the Golden Globes’ all-black dress and tuxedo motif, which was organized as a symbolic protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, red carpets are apparently back to bringing us outstanding gowns — in not just black, but red and pink and blue and purple, too.
That’s not to say the Time’s Up movement was invisible Sunday night, however. Time’s Up pins dotted the red carpet on the likes of Gina Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Amy Landecker and more. Overall, though, this red carpet was full of sparkle and glitz, with pink and sequins both being major trends of the night.
Here are the looks you have to see:
Danielle Brooks in Marc Bouwer
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé
Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph & Russo
Elisabeth Moss in Adam Selman
Mary J. Blige in Jean-Louis Sabaji
Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein and Converse
Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen
Laura Dern in Dior
Tracee Ellis Ross in Ralph & Russo
Margot Robbie in Miu Miu
Saoirse Ronan in Louis Vuitton
Milo Ventimiglia in Brunello Cucinelli
Susan Kelechi Watson in Rubin Singer
Gina Rodriguez in Rasario
Greta Gerwig in Bottega Veneta
Yara Shahidi in Ralph Lauren
Sally Hawkins in Dior
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Beanie Feldstein in her prom dress by Kay Unger
Brie Larson in Gucci
Kate Hudson in Valentino
Halle Berry in Pamella Roland
Diane Guerrero in Christian Siriano
Caleb McLaughlin
Molly Shannon
Allison Williams in Ralph & Russo
Uzo Aduba in Christian Siriano
Daniel Kaluuya in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture
Leslie Mann in Zuhair Murad
Samira Wiley in Tadashi Shoji
Natalia Dyer in Dior
Chrissy Metz in Kate Spade
Allison Janney in Yanian Couture
Olivia Munn in Oscar de la Renta
Laurie Metcalf in Sachin & Babi
Alison Brie in Dundas
Dakota Fanning in Prada
Niecy Nash in Julea Domani
Vanessa Kirby in Valentino
Zoe Kazan in Miu Miu
Taylor Schilling in Diane von Furstenberg
Kristen Bell in J. Mendel
Now on to the Oscars, nominations for which will be released Tuesday morning.