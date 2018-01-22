The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards’ best dressed, from Halle to Nicole to Lupita to Millie and more

Well, as we suspected, the red carpet at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was filled with color.

After the Golden Globes’ all-black dress and tuxedo motif, which was organized as a symbolic protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, red carpets are apparently back to bringing us outstanding gowns — in not just black, but red and pink and blue and purple, too.

That’s not to say the Time’s Up movement was invisible Sunday night, however. Time’s Up pins dotted the red carpet on the likes of Gina Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Amy Landecker and more. Overall, though, this red carpet was full of sparkle and glitz, with pink and sequins both being major trends of the night.

Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Here are the looks you have to see:

Danielle Brooks in Marc Bouwer

Danielle Brooks at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph & Russo

Lupita Nyong’o at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss in Adam Selman

Elisabeth Moss at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Mary J. Blige in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Mary J. Blige at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein and Converse

Millie Bobby Brown at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen

Reese Witherspoon at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix /Getty Images

Laura Dern in Dior

Laura Dern at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ralph & Russo

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Margot Robbie in Miu Miu

Margot Robbie at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Saoirse Ronan in Louis Vuitton

Saoirse Ronan at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia in Brunello Cucinelli

Milo Ventimiglia at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Susan Kelechi Watson in Rubin Singer

Susan Kelechi Watson at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Gina Rodriguez in Rasario

Gina Rodriguez at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig in Bottega Veneta

Greta Gerwig at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Yara Shahidi in Ralph Lauren

Yara Shahidi at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Sally Hawkins in Dior

Sally Hawkins at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Beanie Feldstein in her prom dress by Kay Unger

Beanie Feldstein at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Brie Larson in Gucci

Brie Larson at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Kate Hudson in Valentino

Kate Hudson at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Halle Berry in Pamella Roland

Halle Berry at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Diane Guerrero in Christian Siriano

Diane Guerrero at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Allison Williams in Ralph & Russo

Allison Williams at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Uzo Aduba in Christian Siriano

Uzo Aduba at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

Daniel Kaluuya at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Leslie Mann in Zuhair Murad

Leslie Mann at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Samira Wiley in Tadashi Shoji

Samira Wiley at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Natalia Dyer in Dior

Natalia Dyer at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz in Kate Spade

Chrissy Metz at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Allison Janney in Yanian Couture

Allison Janney at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Olivia Munn in Oscar de la Renta

Olivia Munn at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Laurie Metcalf in Sachin & Babi

Laurie Metcalf at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Alison Brie in Dundas

Alison Brie at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Dakota Fanning in Prada

Dakota Fanning at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Niecy Nash in Julea Domani

Niecy Nash at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino

Vanessa Kirby at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Zoe Kazan in Miu Miu

Zoe Kazan at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Taylor Schilling in Diane von Furstenberg

Taylor Schilling at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Kristen Bell in J. Mendel

Kristen Bell at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Now on to the Oscars, nominations for which will be released Tuesday morning.