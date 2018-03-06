Hand-painted illustrations from the 2018 Oscars red carpet

The 90th annual Oscars, for its annual steam train of hype, came to a rather foreseen conclusion Sunday night. Outside of Jordan Peele’s win for best original screenplay for Get Out and James Ivory’s win for best adapted screenplay for Call Me by Your Name, the awards were pretty much as predicted.

Thankfully, that’s what the red carpet is for in terms of serving up the unexpected. And that it did, with Whoopi Goldberg stunning in a floral-print belted Christian Siriano gown, Lupita Nyong’o looking statuesque in Versace and Nicole Kidman’s tailored perfection fantasy in Armani Privé.

Fresh off his stint hand-painting the best looks from New York Fashion Week AW18, our go-to fashion illustrator James Skarbek is back, and this time he’s painting our favorite looks from the 2018 red carpet.

Whoopi Goldberg on the 2018 Oscars red carpet Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg on the 2018 Oscars red carpet James Skarbek

Gal Gadot on the 2018 Oscars red carpet Getty Images

Gal Gadot on the 2018 Oscars red carpet James Skarbek

Lupita Nyong’o on the 2018 Oscars red carpet Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o on the 2018 Oscars red carpet James Skarbek

Nicole Kidman on the 2018 Oscars red carpet AP Images

Nicole Kidman on the 2018 Oscars red carpet James Skarbek

Salma Hayek on the 2018 Oscars red carpet Getty Images