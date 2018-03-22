These celebrities are planning to attend and support the March for Our Lives

The March for Our Lives, a nationwide demonstration calling for lawmakers to take action on gun violence in schools, is planned for this Saturday. By some estimates, it could draw half a million people to Washington, the Washington Post reported Thursday, and among the crowd will be at least a few very familiar faces. A handful of celebrities have already announced they’ll be either at the main March for Our Lives rally in Washington or at one of the satellite events that will take place across the country.

Others have also thrown their support behind the efforts, including Jimmy Fallon, who plugged the event on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, and George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, all of whom made donations of $500,000 to the march, CNN reported in February.

The day of protest was organized by students, in the wake of the deadly Valentine’s Day shooting that left 17 people dead at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Here are some of the high-profile speakers and performers who will stand shoulder to shoulder with the young survivors and organizers come Saturday.

Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt at the 2017 Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Actor and Broadway star Ben Platt and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be at the main March for Our Lives rally in Washington Saturday, Miranda tweeted Thursday morning. The two will perform “Found/Tonight,” a song they recorded together and released earlier this month. “Found/Tonight” is a mashup of songs from Miranda’s award-winning hit history musical Hamilton and from Dear Evan Hansen, a musical for which Platt won a Tony in the title role. Proceeds from the song will also go to the the March for Our Lives initiative.

Amy Schumer

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has voiced support for the organizing effort and will appear at the March for Our Lives rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, Deadline reported. Schumer has long been a vocal supporter of gun safety laws — she’s spoken publicly about the heartbreak she felt after a shooter opened fire in a Louisiana movie theater at a showing of her 2015 comedy Trainwreck, killing two women.

Yara Shahidi

Shahidi at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner in Los Angeles, March 3. Omar Vega/AP

Actress and activist Yara Shahidi is also among the celebrities slated to appear at the Los Angles March for Our Lives rally, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “We are witnessing our generation, actively come together, in a global conversation, demanding action from lawmakers to invest in and assure our right to safety,” Shahidi said in a statement, the Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

Shahidi added that she was “inspired and motivated to continue to contribute through action” and “honored to be joining March for Our Lives, in Los Angeles this Saturday, to stand in solidarity with my peers from across the country, to demand an end to the gun violence plaguing our schools and our communities, once and for all.”

Connie Britton

Connie Britton at the 2017 amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 13. Jordan Strauss/AP

Actress Connie Britton is another celebrity speaker scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles March for Our Lives rally on Saturday. Britton also has a history of activism and advocacy — in 2014 she accepted the role of goodwill ambassador with the United Nations Development Program, with an emphasis on fighting global poverty.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde at the ‘A Vigilante’ premiere on March 10 in Austin, Texas. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actress Olivia Wilde is slated to appear at the Los Angeles March for Our Lives rally, where she will be one of the celebrity speakers, USA Today reported. Wilde has expressed support for the movement on social media — in February she posted a message to her Instagram followers endorsing Everytown for Gun Safety, an anti-gun violence advocacy group.

Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell at a CW event at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

In March, Arrow star Stephen Amell posted on his Facebook page that he planned to attend the March for Our Lives event in Vancouver, Canada. He also had a message for any fans who disapproved of his choice to join the demonstration. “Lot of negative comments,” Amell wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “I absolutely, positively do [not] give a shit.”

A slew of musicians are also signed on to perform at the March for Our Lives event in Los Angeles, E! News reported Thursday, including Rita Ora, Leona Lewis and Charlie Puth.