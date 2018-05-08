From Amal Clooney to Zendaya, check out our hand-painted illustrations from the 2018 Met Gala
Illustrations of Janelle Monáe, Solange and SZA at the 2018 Met Gala Justin Teodoro/Mic

By Rachel Lubitz
Blame it on a theme that let celebrities channel angels, saints, queens, knights and even the pope, but there’s no doubt Monday night’s Met Gala fashion truly ruled.

Highlights of the night included Lena Waithe wearing a rainbow flag cape, Rihanna arriving as Pope RiRi, Zendaya showing up looking like Joan of Arc and Solange Knowles bringing a du-rag to the Met.

To celebrate this greatness, we invited artist and illustrator Justin Teodoro to hand-draw his own versions of our 10 favorite looks of the evening.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala
Amal Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Justin Teodoro/Mic

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid at the 2018 Met Gala
Bella Hadid at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Justin Teodoro/Mic

Cardi B

Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala
Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B Justin Teodoro/Mic

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Met Gala
Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Justin Teodoro/Mic

Janelle Monáe in Marc Jacobs

Janelle Monáe at the 2018 Met Gala
Janelle Monáe at the 2018 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe Justin Teodoro/Mic

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala
Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe Justin Teodoro/Mic

Rihanna

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala
Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala XPX/STAR MAX/IPx/AP
Rihanna
Rihanna Justin Teodoro/Mic

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles at the 2018 Met Gala
Solange Knowles at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles Justin Teodoro/Mic

SZA

SZA at the 2018 Met Gala
SZA at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP
SZA
SZA Justin Teodoro/Mic

Zendaya

Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala
Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP
Zendaya
Zendaya Justin Teodoro/Mic
Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut
