Blame it on a theme that let celebrities channel angels, saints, queens, knights and even the pope, but there’s no doubt Monday night’s Met Gala fashion truly ruled.
Highlights of the night included Lena Waithe wearing a rainbow flag cape, Rihanna arriving as Pope RiRi, Zendaya showing up looking like Joan of Arc and Solange Knowles bringing a du-rag to the Met.
To celebrate this greatness, we invited artist and illustrator Justin Teodoro to hand-draw his own versions of our 10 favorite looks of the evening.