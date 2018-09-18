Emmys 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins outstanding comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was crowned outstanding comedy series at the 70th annual Emmys on Monday night.

Daniel Palladino, husband and creative partner of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, accepted the award on behalf of the production; Sherman-Palladino had already spoken onstage twice, after accepting Emmys for writing and directing the show’s pilot episode.

The Amazon series did well all night — Maisel won a total of five Emmys. In addition to awards for outstanding comedy, writing and directing, star Rachel Brosnahan won the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, and Alex Borstein won for outstanding supporting actress.

Maisel’s win was a change of pace for this particular category. Throughout the 2010s, the award has only gone to two shows: ABC’s Modern Family and HBO’s Veep. Neither of those programs were nominated for this year’s ceremony. Veep, which has been the reigning outstanding comedy series since 2015, wasn’t eligible because the show was on hiatus, though it began shooting its upcoming final season in August. Modern Family wasn’t nominated because, well, the industry didn’t feel it deserved to be.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel beat a crowded field of nominees, including Atlanta (which somehow went home empty-handed), Barry, Silicon Valley, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish and Glow.

