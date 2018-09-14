Fashion illustrator James Skarbek hand-painted our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week SS19

We’re back at it again. As we did last season and the season before that, Mic has once again teamed up with our go-to fashion illustrator James Skarbek to hand-paint some of our favorite looks from the just-wrapped spring/summer 2019 New York Fashion Week.
From Christian Cowan’s lush purple feather blazer to a Derrick Adams’ painting woven onto an oversized silk shirt on the Pyer Moss runway to pinstriped, cropped jackets over belted panel skirts created by Sies Marjan’s Sanders Lak, there was no shortage of opulent beauty on display this season.
Behold some of our favorite looks and their painted renderings below.