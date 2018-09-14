Fashion illustrator James Skarbek hand-painted our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week SS19

We’re back at it again. As we did last season and the season before that, Mic has once again teamed up with our go-to fashion illustrator James Skarbek to hand-paint some of our favorite looks from the just-wrapped spring/summer 2019 New York Fashion Week.

From Christian Cowan’s lush purple feather blazer to a Derrick Adams’ painting woven onto an oversized silk shirt on the Pyer Moss runway to pinstriped, cropped jackets over belted panel skirts created by Sies Marjan’s Sanders Lak, there was no shortage of opulent beauty on display this season.

Behold some of our favorite looks and their painted renderings below.

Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan SS19 James Skarbek

Christian Cowan SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano SS19 James Skarbek

Christian Siriano SS19 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Chromat

Chromat SS19 James Skarbek

Chromat SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs SS19 James Skarbek

Marc Jacobs SS19 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung SS19 James Skarbek

Prabal Gurung SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss SS19 James Skarbek

Pyer Moss SS19 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rodarte

Rodarte SS19 James Skarbek

Rodarte SS19 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan SS19 James Skarbek

Sies Marjan SS19 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Blonds

The Blonds SS19 James Skarbek

The Blonds SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Ford

Tom Ford SS19 James Skarbek