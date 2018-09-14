Fashion illustrator James Skarbek hand-painted our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week SS19
NYFW SS19 James Skarbek

Fashion illustrator James Skarbek hand-painted our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week SS19

By Evan Ross Katz | 

We’re back at it again. As we did last season and the season before that, Mic has once again teamed up with our go-to fashion illustrator James Skarbek to hand-paint some of our favorite looks from the just-wrapped spring/summer 2019 New York Fashion Week.

From Christian Cowan’s lush purple feather blazer to a Derrick Adams’ painting woven onto an oversized silk shirt on the Pyer Moss runway to pinstriped, cropped jackets over belted panel skirts created by Sies Marjan’s Sanders Lak, there was no shortage of opulent beauty on display this season.

Behold some of our favorite looks and their painted renderings below.

Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan SS19
Christian Cowan SS19 James Skarbek
Christian Cowan SS19
Christian Cowan SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano SS19
Christian Siriano SS19 James Skarbek
Christian Siriano SS19
Christian Siriano SS19 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Chromat

Chromat SS19
Chromat SS19 James Skarbek
Chromat SS19
Chromat SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs SS19
Marc Jacobs SS19 James Skarbek
Marc Jacobs SS19
Marc Jacobs SS19 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung SS19
Prabal Gurung SS19 James Skarbek
Prabal Gurung SS19
Prabal Gurung SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss SS19
Pyer Moss SS19 James Skarbek
Pyer Moss SS19
Pyer Moss SS19 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rodarte

Rodarte SS19
Rodarte SS19 James Skarbek
Rodarte SS19
Rodarte SS19 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan SS19
Sies Marjan SS19 James Skarbek
Sies Marjan SS19
Sies Marjan SS19 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Blonds

The Blonds SS19
The Blonds SS19 James Skarbek
The Blonds SS19
The Blonds SS19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Ford

Tom Ford SS19
Tom Ford SS19 James Skarbek
Tom Ford SS19
Tom Ford SS19 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

“Get over it”: Sessions issues guidance to fight injunctions against Trump administration policy

Fashion illustrator James Skarbek hand-painted our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week SS19

It’s been 10 years since the 2008 financial crisis — but I’ll never trust a bank again

Paul Manafort pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with Mueller’s team in blow to Trump

Hype Daily: Olivia Munn gets a powerful thank you and more entertainment news

Today in Trump’s America: Manafort plea agreement could come as early as Friday

Emmys 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ Sandra Oh and other nominees we’re rooting for

Andrew Cuomo easily defeats Cynthia Nixon in New York gubernatorial primary

Emails show Berkeley police department has policy of tweeting photos and info of arrested protesters

Kim Kardashian West and Van Jones discuss White House meeting on criminal justice reform