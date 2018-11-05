Subscribe to Mic Daily
Mic Daily: A rash of racist messaging at the 11th hour before Election Day
President Donald Trump Jim Watson/Getty Images

Mic Daily: A rash of racist messaging at the 11th hour before Election Day

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Good evening folks, and happy Election Day eve. This is your friendly reminder to please take some time Tuesday — if you can — to vote in the midterm elections. You can go to Vote.org to find out your polling location.

Here are the top five stories out of Mic today.

The representation gap: Women and people of color are underrepresented in every state legislature

Source: Rachel Thomas/Mic

More women and people of color are running for office in the 2018 midterms than ever before — but representation is still lagging behind. In Alaska, for example, there’s a gap of about 31% in representation of people of color in the state legislature.

Democrats see racist 11th-hour messaging in 2018 midterm cycle

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

As the midterms loom, Republican officials and right-wing groups are employing overtly racist messaging in a last-ditch effort to drum up support.

Yes, that includes Trump’s racist attack ad that’s know been scrubbed — after it was shown to millions — from NBC and Fox News.

Trial begins to determine whether Trump administration can ask about citizenship on the 2020 census

New citizens hold American flags as they listen during a naturalization ceremony in August
New citizens hold American flags as they listen during a naturalization ceremony in August Wilfredo Lee/AP

Can the Trump administration ask about a person’s citizenship status on the 2020 census? A new trial beginning Monday — that may eventually wind up at the U.S. Supreme Court — will eventually answer that question.

The 9 most infuriating exit deals of all time from companies like Google, Exxon and Fox News

Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In the wake of the cancellation of Megyn Kelly’s NBC talk show — which came days after she defended blackface in Halloween costumes — the former Fox News anchor may get a massive payout in the neighborhood of $69 million.

If the deal goes through, Kelly will join a long list of executives and other high-profile figures who got millions to stop doing their jobs.

Taiwanese food is finally having a moment in New York City’s crowded restaurant scene

A spread of food at Taiwanese restaurant 886
A spread of food at Taiwanese restaurant 886 Ben Hon/886

And now for something that won’t make you want to rip your hair out.

Mic’s own Stephanie Wu, who moved from Taiwan to New York City over a decade ago, has made a pleasant discovery: Taiwanese food in the city is finally good. And there’s a lot of it.

Feast your eyes — and try not to get too hungry.

Mic Daily is Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day.

