Mic Daily: A rash of racist messaging at the 11th hour before Election Day

More women and people of color are running for office in the 2018 midterms than ever before — but representation is still lagging behind. In Alaska, for example, there’s a gap of about 31% in representation of people of color in the state legislature.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

As the midterms loom, Republican officials and right-wing groups are employing overtly racist messaging in a last-ditch effort to drum up support.

Yes, that includes Trump’s racist attack ad that’s know been scrubbed — after it was shown to millions — from NBC and Fox News.

New citizens hold American flags as they listen during a naturalization ceremony in August Wilfredo Lee/AP

Can the Trump administration ask about a person’s citizenship status on the 2020 census? A new trial beginning Monday — that may eventually wind up at the U.S. Supreme Court — will eventually answer that question.

Megyn Kelly Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In the wake of the cancellation of Megyn Kelly’s NBC talk show — which came days after she defended blackface in Halloween costumes — the former Fox News anchor may get a massive payout in the neighborhood of $69 million.

If the deal goes through, Kelly will join a long list of executives and other high-profile figures who got millions to stop doing their jobs.

A spread of food at Taiwanese restaurant 886 Ben Hon/886

And now for something that won’t make you want to rip your hair out.

Mic’s own Stephanie Wu, who moved from Taiwan to New York City over a decade ago, has made a pleasant discovery: Taiwanese food in the city is finally good. And there’s a lot of it.

Feast your eyes — and try not to get too hungry.

