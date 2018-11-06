Live blog: Midterm elections 2018 results, updates and analysis

It’s finally here! After two years in Trump’s America, Election Day 2018 has arrived. And in just a few short hours we’ll have results in key state legislative, House, Senate and gubernatorial contests all across the country.

Democrats are hoping they rode a wave of anti-Trump energy to win control of key offices across the country that can serve as a check on President Donald Trump and his administration. All signs point to Democrats having a good night. But how good will it be? Stay with us as we provide live updates on election results, trends and analysis.

8:15 p.m.: Florida race is on a razor thin margin

With 87% of the vote in, Republicans have taken a slim lead in both the Senate and gubernatorial election in Florida, according to CNN.

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum had been leading most of the night. But as polls closed in the Florida Panhandle, a GOP stronghold, both have lost their leads.

Florida is coming down to the wire, and it will be a while before we have a definitive outcome in the gubernatorial race.

8:10 p.m.: A number of Senate races called for Democrats

None of these were in doubt, but Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Tom Carper of Delaware and Ben Cardin of Maryland all won re-election.

Democratic incumbents are also leading by comfortable margins in in Ohio and West Virginia, with Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown and Joe Manchin ahead, respectively. The Florida Senate race is extremely close, with Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson’s lead over GOP Gov. Rick Scott shrinking.

8:05 p.m.: Democrats get another pickup

Democrats have picked up another House seat, this one in Florida’s 27th District, which went to Donna Shalala.

Hillary Clinton easily carried this district in 2016, but that year the longtime GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen cruised to re-election. When Ros-Lehtinen, the first Cuban-American elected to Congress, announced her retirement, Democrats were almost certain to pick this seat up — and they did.

Democratic Congressional candidate Donna Shalala arrives for a campaign rally Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP

8 p.m.: Another huge swath of polls is closed

Polls in a major chunk of the country have closed, including in Illinois, Michigan, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee, where there are important House, Senate and gubernatorial elections.

Democrats are hoping to pick up Senate seats in Tennessee and Texas, and hold seats in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan.

So far, in terms of control of the Senate, Democrat Joe Donnelly is trailing GOP opponent Mike Braun in Indiana. A loss there could hurt Democrats’ hopes of taking control of the chamber.

But in Florida, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is leading his opponent, GOP Gov. Rick Scott, by a slim margin with more than half of the vote counted.

7:37 p.m.: Democrats have their first House pickup

Democrats have flipped their first seat of the night, as Jennifer Wexton defeated GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock by a large margin in Virginia’s 10th District.

This district epitomizes Republican struggles in the Trump era, as this Northern Virginia district encompasses the educated suburbs of Washington, D.C., where voters are turning away from Trump and Republicans in droves.

Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, a former prosecutor and current Democratic state senator, greets voters at the Clarke County School Offices, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Berryville, Va. Douglas Graham/AP

7:30 p.m.: More polls close!

Polls are now closed in another round of key states, including Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Ohio plays host to a competitive gubernatorial race, and it’s a contest that could have important implications for redistricting in 2020. Whomever wins the gubernatorial contest in the Buckeye State will oversee the redrawing of state legislative and congressional districts, which currently skew Republican.

West Virginia also has a competitive Senate race, with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin trying to hold on in a state Trump won by double-digit margins in 2016. Polls show Manchin currently has a lead.

And in North Carolina, some competitive House contests will be key for Republicans to hold if they have any hope of keeping their House majority.

7:24 p.m.: Remember Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who refused to give same-sex marriage licenses? Well…

She’s on her way to losing re-election. With 17 of 19 precincts reporting, Davis is reportedly down nearly 600 votes.

Davis made national headlines when she refused to grant same-sex couples marriage licenses after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.

Davis is facing off against Democrat Elwood Caudill Jr. for clerk of Rowan County.

In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis listens to a customer at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. Elwood Caudill says he plans to run for county clerk against Davis, who caused an uproar in 2015 when she refused to issue marriage licenses because of her opposition to same-sex marriage. Timothy D. Easley/AP

7:10 p.m.: Votes trickle in

With so much excitement, but without many votes in, talking heads on television news are making a lot of noise around a very small amount of votes.

It’s extremely hard to draw any conclusions when just a few precincts are reporting. We should all wait until at least a quarter of the vote is in, or until the vote is dispersed among key areas of a state, before starting to draw conclusions.

7:05 p.m.: Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders win re-election

There wasn’t much suspense here, but Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Bernie Sanders of Vermont have won re-election.

Kaine faced off against a conservative Republican who has been attacked for the racist comments he made. And Sanders is one of the most popular politicians in the country.

As for results in other states, with a large chunk of the vote in Florida and Georgia coming in the early vote period, it’s possible to get a huge swath of the vote in soon after polls have closed.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what the partisan breakdown of the early vote means, but we’ll actually know when the votes are counted.

Both states have huge implications for control of the House, Senate and key gubernatorial contests.

7 p.m.: Polls are now closed in New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida

Another huge crop of polls have now closed, including in key states like Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

Look for results in major Senate and gubernatorial contests in Florida and Georgia. Democrats Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams are trying to make history in their states — Gillum as Florida’s first black governor and Abrams as the first black woman governor in the country.

Florida’s Senate race is also important in determining which party controls the chamber, as Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson tries to hang on against a self-funding multimillionaire in current GOP Gov. Rick Scott.

House races in Florida, Georgia and Virginia will also be key to determining which party wins control of the House.

6:54 p.m.: Brian Kemp ran into issues at the polls when he tried to vote

After enduring repeated calls for his resignation over allegations of leading a concerted effort to disenfranchise voters in Georgia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp was reportedly stymied at the polls Tuesday, when his own voter card read “invalid.”

According to WSB, Kemp — the outgoing secretary of state in Georgia, who has previously been in charge of overseeing elections in the state — eventually received a new ballot, and was able to successfully cast his vote.

News of the voting snafu came amid reports that thousands of would-be Georgia voters experienced other issues at the polls Tuesday because of faulty equipment and policies intentionally designed to make it more difficult to cast a ballot.

6:14 p.m.: The needle

The New York Times needle, which causes anxiety and panic in Democrats and election forecasters alike, will be up and running again in 2018 both for the House and Senate races.

It’ll track the chances either party controls the House and Senate, and by how many seats.

6 p.m.: Polls are now closed in parts of Kentucky and Indiana

The first polls in the country have now closed in most of Indiana and parts of Kentucky.

Indiana plays host to a competitive Senate race, where Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly is fighting for his political survival in a state Trump carried by double-digits in 2016. Can he hold on? How he fares will be a big indicator of how Democrats’ chances look in the Senate.

And in Kentucky, Democrat Amy McGrath is looking to win a Republican-leaning House seat in the Lexington area. How she fares will also be an early indicator of how Democratic candidates will perform in their quest to win control of the House.

5:43 p.m.: Guam elects first female governor

Guam just elected its first female governor.

With 67% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night, KUAM News reported that the U.S. territory had voted to elect Lou Leon Guerrero — the current president of the Bank of Guam — by a margin of 50.7%.

Guerrero, a Democrat, reportedly bested her Republican challenger by approximately 9,000 votes. Guam cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections and has one nonvoting member of the House of Representatives.

5:36 p.m.: More exit poll data

Again, early exit poll data can change, but there are more signs that the evening is looking good for Democrats.

Voters said health care was the most important issue for them this election by a large margin. According to CNN’s national election poll, 41% of voters said health care was the most important issue facing the country, followed by immigration at 23%. Democrats have been laser focused on health care in the final stretch of the election.

5:15 p.m.: Beyoncé endorses Beto

In the final hours of the Texas Senate race, pop icon Beyoncé endorsed Democratic Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke in a series of photos on Instagram.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” Beyonce wrote alongside a photo of her in a Beto hat. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere.”

5:05 p.m.: Early exit poll results

As we said below, early exit polls can change dramatically as the night goes on. But for now, here’s what we know. According to CNN’s exit poll, Trump’s approval rating among voters is 44%, and that a plurality — 39% — said their vote is to oppose Trump.

Of course, at this point it’s early. But if that’s the makeup of the electorate, it could be a rough night for Republicans.

4:45 p.m.: Beware the exit polls

We’re still a little more than an hour away from the first polls closing in parts of Kentucky and Indiana, but exit poll data will start to trickle out before then.

This is just a reminder that early exit polls can change dramatically, and not to draw too many — if any — conclusions from the data.

4:25 p.m.: Democrats bullish on their chances

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was unequivocal about her belief that Democrats will win control of the House for the first time since 2010.

“Yes I am,” Pelosi told reporters gathered at a news conference Tuesday, after being asked whether she is “100% confident” that Democrats will win the House.

Democrats need to net 23 seats to flip the lower chamber. Mic’s Emily Singer predicts Democrats will surpass that number. You can read the predictions here.