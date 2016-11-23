If you're playing Pokémon Sun and Moon, you might be wondering whether you can change a Pokémon's name after you capture it. Good news: You can! Whether you realized Donald Drumpf wasn't a great name for that Yungoos after all, or you're just having second thoughts, all you have to do is talk to a specific character called the "name rater."

Pokémon Sun and Moon Name Rater: Where to find him

To find the name rater, head to Heahea City on Akala Island. The name rater is inside the Alola Tourist Bureau, the building with the bright blue sign bordered by flowers. The name rater is the very tan dude wearing a blue floral-patterned shirt. You can see his exact location in the video below.

He'll ask if you want him to rate your Pokémon's nicknames, after which you'll be able to modify those nicknames. That's all there is to it!

One important caveat noted by VG247: You can't rename any Pokémon received via trading. Sorry.

