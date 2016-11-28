If you missed your chance to pre-order Pokémon Sun and Moon or grab it on Black Friday, you're in luck. There's still time to buy the game at a discount on Cyber Monday.

Here are the best Pokémon Sun and Moon Cyber Monday deals from around the web.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Cyber Monday deals at Target

If you're looking for a discounted copy of Pokémon Sun and Moon then Target is your best bet. The retailer is offering a 15% store-wide discount, bringing the final price to $33.99 before tax (down from $39.99). Here are the separate links for Sun and Moon at Target.

Target is also offering the same 15% discount for a special Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon Dual Pack. You'll save $12 on your order, which includes both versions of the game and three toy figures for the new starter Pokémon.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Cyber Monday deals at Amazon

Amazon isn't offering any Cyber Monday discounts on the actual Pokémon Sun and Moon games, but it still has something to offer. You can pick up the official strategy guide and collector's guide at a nice discount from the online retailer.

The Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon: Official Strategy Guide Collector's Vault is available for $77.99 (down from $129.99). This limited edition box set includes a hardcover guide featuring exclusive artwork, a special journal for recording your adventures, a Pokémon-themed roller ball pen and more.

You can also grab the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon: Official Collector's Edition Guide from Amazon for $23.99 (down from $39.99). It comes with a hardcover strategy guide offering step-by-step directions and hints, exclusive artwork and a pullout map of the Alola region featured in the new game.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Cyber Monday deals from Nintendo

Unfortunately, Nintendo isn't offering any discounts on Pokémon Sun and Moon either. However, the company is doling out a sweet bonus if you buy a digital copy of the game.

Just head to Nintendo's website and opt to download the latest Pokémon adventure. In return, you'll get 40 Nintendo Gold Points, which can be used to get discounts on future purchases.

