If you're playing Pokémon Sun and Moon, you've probably come to one conclusion: Team Skull is annoying as hell. There's one section in Po Town where you have to hunt around a mansion for notes which contain passwords to a series of questions a Team Skull Grunt will require you to answer in order to battle Guzma. Who has time for that, really?

Mic has assembled all those answers for you below to help get you on your way as quickly as possible.

Pokémon Sun and Moon : Team Skull passwords

Here's the full list of answers to Team Skull's riddle:

Question: Which move does Master Guzma like best?

Answer: Beat Up

Question: Which Pokémon does Master Guzma like best?

Answer: Golisopod

Question: Which drink does Master Guzma like best?

Answer: Tapu Cocoa

Question: Are you sure about that?

Answer: No!

