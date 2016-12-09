Pokémon Go has a big update coming up, and we don't mean minor text fixes. Instead of improved typography, there's the arrival of Gen 2 Pokémon (those introduced after Pokémon Red and Blue in the Gold and Silver line of games).

But only fools rush in unprepared. And there's nothing more foolish than jumping into the Gen 2 Pokémon Go update only to find out you spent all your potential Eevee candies on first generation evolutions. Here's what you need to be aware of in round two of Pokémon Go:

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Evolutions: Teaching an old Onix new tricks

One of the great things we'll likely see out of the inclusion of Gen 2 Pokémon in Pokémon Go is new evolutions for old pocket monsters. That list of Pokémon (and their evolutions) is as follows:

Chansey - Blissey

Eevee - Espeon/Umbreon

Gloom - Bellossom (requires Oddish candies)

Golbat - Crobat (requires Zubat candies)

Onix - Steelix

Poliwhirl - Politoed (requires Poliwag candies)

Porygon - Porygon 2

Scyther - Scizor

Seadra - Kingdra (requires Horsea candies)

Slowpoke - Slowking

It's unknown how many candies it will take for each Pokémon to evolve into their new form. But those with multiple evolution options like Eevee can likely expect a similar number to their current evolutionary forms. Transforming into Flareon, Jolteon or Vaporeon, for example, takes 25 candies. So evolving into Espeon or Umbreon may take a similar amount. You may even want to make an Eevee your buddy now to pre-empt the update and stock up on candy for Gen 2.

Exact numbers aside, the point is you'll want to stockpile these candies instead of spending them on leveling up. So when the Pokémon Go Gen 2 update drops, you'll be ready to start filling up your Pokédex with the newly introduced pocket monsters. After you've evolved all you need to, then feel free to level up at will.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Release Date Prep: Hatching from eggs

Along with new stronger evolutions, some Pokémon will likely receive baby forms. These can't be evolved into but could potentially be hatched instead — making it easier to obtain Pokémon like Electabuzz. This means you may want to use your egg incubators on newly obtained eggs. So get rid of all your current eggs now before the update hits. Pokémon with Gen 2 baby forms are:

Cleffa - Clefairy

Elekid - Electabuzz

Igglybuff - Jigglypuff

Magby - Magmar

Pichu - Pikachu

Smoochum - Jynx

Tyrogue - Hitmonchan/Hitmonlee

It's likely that only eggs obtained after you update your game will qualify in offering a shot at one of the Gen 2 baby Pokémon above. Make sure you have egg incubators stockpiled and your egg list is open — allowing you to grab new eggs as you pass PokéStops.

Along with new evolutions and new baby Pokémon, there will be dozens of other pocket monsters to collect once the second generation of Pokémon arrives. Before then you'll also want to make room so you can collect new Pokémon or upgrade your storage.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Release Date: When will it happen?

Few can say when the next wave of new Pokémon is set to release. But the Dec. 12 Pokémon Go announcement will (hopefully) have all the details. We could see even more added to the game in addition to these Pokémon. The mobile app in its original iteration is still without Mega Pokémon, Z-Moves, Pokémon natures and more. With plenty for Niantic and the Pokémon Company to add to the set of side games meant to complement Pokémon Sun and Moon, there should be no shortage of content for iOS and Android players.

While you're prepping for Gen 2 you may also want to check out Mic's Pokémon Go guides. Here's the new top 10 attackers list and the new top 20 rankings following the balance update, guides on post-update Chansey and Rhydon, everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto, creating new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and fresh information about how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs.