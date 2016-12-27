Pokémon Go's Gen 2 baby Pokémon have been out in the wild for a couple of weeks now, but it's possible you're still a little fuzzy on the details surrounding them. If you're looking for more information on how to hatch the eggs containing Pichu, Togepi and others — and what to do after that — you've come to the right place.

A new egg list and chart for Pokémon Go Gen 2 was recently published on the Silph Road subreddit by MajklikCZ, offering a detailed rundown for all the new baby Pokémon. Check out the infographic below, and read on for a complete explanation.

MajklikCZ/The Silph Road 'Pokémon Go' Gen 2 egg list and chart

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Egg List: Hatching guide

The first item on MajklikCZ's chart is a breakdown of which new Gen 2 Pokémon appear in which types of eggs. This isn't new information, but it's still nice to see it broken down so clearly.

The easiest Gen 2 Pokémon to hatch are Cleffa and Igglybuff, which are both found in 2-kilometer eggs. Adding Pichu and Togepi to your lineup is slightly harder since you'll have to walk 5 kilometers to hatch those eggs. Finally, Smoochum, Magby and Elekid can only be found in 10-kilometer eggs.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Egg List: CP chances

MajklikCZ also details the highest possible Combat Power for each Gen 2 Pokémon. Assuming that your baby Pokémon has the best Individual Value possible, this chart shows how powerful it will be when it reaches level 20.

As expected, the toughest Pokémon to hatch are also the most powerful. Smoochum hits the highest CP in this scenario at 703, while Magby comes in at a close second with 673 CP. Surprisingly, Cleffa comes in third with 354 CP despite being a 2-kilometer hatch.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Egg List: Buddy system and candies

The buddy system in Pokémon Go lets you rack up extra candies for a specific Pokémon, making it easier to evolve them. If you're considering making one of these Gen 2 pocket monsters your new buddy you'll definitely want to take a look at the chart above.

It shows you how far each Pokémon needs to be walked before you earn candies. It also reveals how may candies each new Pokémon needs to evolve.

More Pokémon Go tips, tricks and news

You may also want to check out Mic's other Pokémon Go content. Here are guides on how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, the 98 Gen 2 Pokémon that have yet to be added to the game, how to catch Pikachu and his adorable new Christmas hat, our analysis of post-update Chansey and Rhydon, everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs.