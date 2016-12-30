The Pokémon Go Gen 2 update introduced a number of new baby Pokémon only obtainable from eggs. Based on research published by the Silph Road — a crowdsourced research collective — the update also drastically altered what types of Pokémon hatch from eggs in the game.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 update: Egg hatching rates

Here's the main meat of the Silph Road's findings:

After collecting 1,621 eggs since the baby update, two findings have emerged:

1. No Silph Researcher has hatched an evolved form of a baby Pokémon after Dec. 12

2. No Silph Researcher has hatched any regional Pokémon during this study

Yep, you read that right. Researchers hatched over 1,500 eggs and none of them contained any of the evolved forms of the baby Pokémon. Specifically, no eggs hatched by Silph Road researchers contained Pikachu, Magmar, Jynx, Electabuzz, Clefairy or Jigglypuff, a drastic alteration from the egg hatching rates prior to the Gen 2 update.

The Silph Road report noted that some players claim to have hatched the evolved forms from eggs after the Gen 2 update, but the report speculated that these eggs could have been in players' inventories prior to the update that introduced baby Pokémon, and thus wouldn't reflect the new hatch rates.

If you're on the hunt for one of the evolved forms of the baby Pokémon, your best bet is to evolve the baby form with candy. That, or just hope you encounter the evolved form in the wild.

Additionally, the report's data suggests that region-specific Pokémon — Tauros, Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan and Farfetch'd — don't hatch from eggs, either.

Check out the full report on the Silph Road if you want to see how all the numbers break down.

