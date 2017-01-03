Blizzard has always liked to hide little jokes and pop-culture references within World of Warcraft, and its latest update is no exception. Patch 7.1.5, which is currently undergoing testing on the public test realm, has a funny nod to its own multiplayer shooter Overwatch — sorry, that's "Ogrewatch."

In a mode called Brawler's Guild — returning to World of Warcraft in patch 7.1.5 — players face off against various enemies in an arena-like setting. One particular battle features characters that will be very familiar to anyone who's played Overwatch.

In this battle, you'll face off against three characters from "Ogrewatch," a funny Warcraft-like twist on Overwatch. The characters you fight are Stuffshrew, a parody of Junkrat; Hudson, a parody of Winston; and Dupree, a parody of McCree, according to Wowhead.

You can see in-game footage of the encounter with Ogrewatch below, starting at the 5:50 mark.

According to Wowhead, it's possible you'll also fight other Overwatch character parodies. Look out for World of Warcraft versions of Tracer, Roadhog, Reaper and Reinhardt.

