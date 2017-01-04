The next big Overwatch update won't add a new map or character. Instead, it should fix one of the game's biggest flaws.

Most Overwatch players know Roadhog's hook is super broken. Like, goes-through-walls-and-sometimes-makes-you-phase-into-an-alternate-dimension broken.

Like this:

The Overwatch Reddit is full of examples like the above, where Roadhog's hook grabs something outside of the player's line of sight, causing them to get yanked through walls or around corners.

Blizzard has been aware of the problem since at least October, according to Kotaku. But it took a few months for the company to finally announce that an updated version is on the way. Roadhog's new hook, colloquially called "hook 2.0," is coming to the public test realm very soon.

Overwatch update: Roadhog hook 2.0 might hit PTR this week

In a post on Blizzard's forums, Overwatch's principal designer, Geoff Goodman, said that the updated version of Roadhog's hook would be hitting the PTR "ASAP," potentially as soon as this week.

The most important and substantial change is that the Roadhog player will constantly have to maintain line of sight to their target. If at any time that line of sight is broken, the chain on his hook will snap and the ability will be interrupted.

Here is Goodman's full description of how Roadhog's new hook will function:

Firstly, the hook victim will now move in to the position directly in front of Roadhog, rather than just a straight line towards him. There is a cap on how far "to the side" you can be pulled, so you can't just hook someone, spin 180 [degrees], and dump someone off a cliff. This part (along with some other bug fixes) should generally make the hook feel more consistent as to where the victims get pulled.



Secondly, the line-of-sight check to see if a hook should connect or not is now checked from Roadhog's position, instead of the hook's position. This basically means the hook can't connect to targets that Roadhog himself can't see.



Lastly, there is a new persistent line-of-sight check back to Roadhog once the hook has landed. If this check fails, the hook breaks off and returns to Roadhog. This means if you get hooked and move out of LOS quickly (either you dashed, were falling, were pushed, etc.), the hook will now break early and not pull the target.



Overall these changes will likely make Roadhog a bit weaker, but we'll evaluate his performance once we get people playing him and make adjustments as necessary.



When this much-needed update hits the PTR, Mic will let you know.

