What Pokémon Go events does Niantic have in store for 2017? That's the question on our minds as we begin the new year. The company hasn't made any official announcements yet, but anticipation is already building for the next big update.

Pokémon Go launched in July 2016, and the game's only major events last year focused on Halloween, and Christmas, and New Year's. There's no real precedent yet for Pokémon Go events in the first half of the year. So we're here to make some educated guesses.

Next Pokémon Go event: Easter is the obvious holiday choice

Mic/Pokemon Go This is the Easter present you want. You know it is.

Easter and Pokémon Go have one obvious thing in common: Eggs. An Easter event could introduce new egg-based Pokémon, better odds of finding a 10km egg with a rare Pokémon inside or just a temporary festive egg design to match the holidays.

Niantic has also set a precedent for Pokémon Go egg-themed events. The company introduced the first, extremely anticipated Gen 2 Pokémon to Pokémon Go via eggs gathered by players at PokéStops.

The rush to hatch and incubate fresh eggs as quickly as possible was accompanied at Christmas by many days' worth of free incubator giveaways at PokéStops. It was a very awesome holiday event, and Christmas 2016 certainly could have paved the way for an egg-laden Easter in Pokémon Go.

Mic/Pokemon Go New Year's 2016 was accompanied by fireworks. What other major North American holiday is accompanied by fireworks?

Next Pokémon Go event: Fourth of July fireworks could mean Pokémon celebrations

Independence Day could also make for a great event. July 4 will mark nearly a full year of Pokémon Go action, making it the perfect opportunity to unleash a major update.

Maybe a battle in the sky among the Fourth of July fireworks could be an appropriate venue for the missing Pokémon from Gen 1, including Mewtwo, Mew and the Legendary Birds.

More Pokémon Go news, tips, tricks and updates

If you're setting your calendar by Pokémon Go, you may also want to check out Mic's other Pokémon Go tips and tricks. Here are guides on how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, the 98 Gen 2 Pokémon that have yet to be added to the game, our analysis of post-update Chansey and Rhydon, everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs.