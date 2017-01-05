We're still learning new things about the Gen 2 eggs that were recently added to Pokémon Go. A new report from The Silph Road subreddit has revealed something unique about baby Pokémon Togepi.

It appears as though Togepi, one of the Gen 2 baby Pokémon added to Pokémon Go, does not generate candy that carries the name of the species of Pokémon it evolves into. The same can't be said for any of the other baby Pokémon, who all generate the candy corresponding to their evolved forms.

Instead, Togepi's candy-generation is similar to that of non-baby Pokémon. When a Pokémon has multiple evolutions, the candy used for those evolutions is named after the starting form of the Pokémon. Vaporeon, for example, uses Eevee candy to power up.

Game Freak/The Pokémon Company Togepi is the lowest form in an evolutionary chain of Pokemon, so naturally it spawns with Togepi candy.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 Egg Update: Why Togepi is different

It's perfectly normal that Togepi would spawn with Togepi candy, as it's the lowest form of an evolutionary cycle and a totally new species in the game.

Interestingly, the other Gen 2 baby Pokémon in Pokémon Go spawn with candy related to the next stage of their evolutionary cycle, but that makes sense, too. Pichu, for example, doesn't spawn with Pichu candy. Instead, it spawns with Pikachu candy — because Pikachu was in the game before Pichu was added. The same goes for other baby Pokémon, such as Magby, Cleffa and Igglybuff.

